Wednesday’s Child: Meet 6-year-old Maiki and 7-year-old Aaniyah

Maiki, 6, and Aaniyah, 7, have been in foster care on and off since 2018. They are bonded and want to be adopted together.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — It’s been three years since WFAA’s Cynthia Izaguirre and her husband adopted their son, Henry. One of the things the couple learned in their adoption training is that the brain can always be re-wired. Whether you’re 5 years old or 75.

Today in Wednesday’s Child, two children need parents who can help them overcome severe neglect by re-wiring their brains with a lot of love and patience.

There is no better feeling than when you’re flying high! It’s great to see siblings Aaniyah and Maiki jumping high into the air at Urban Air Trampoline Park in Waxahachie.

“I’m gonna [sic] be having more fun!” shouted 7-year-old Aaniyah.

“I’m intelligent and I am playful, and I am funny, and I am happy,” she said, when asked about her special qualities.

Aaniyah is a proud big sister to 6-year-old Maiki. He loves to play ball.

“I like to play basketball, I like to play baseball, I like to play football,” said Maiki, about his awesome athletic abilities.

Maiki and Aaniyah have been in foster care on and off since 2018. They are bonded and want to be adopted together.

“I like to sing, and I like to play, and I like to run, and I like to eat fruit,” said Aaniyah. She can list about six different fruits that are her favorites.

Maiki and Aaniya’s CPS caseworker said they suffered severe neglect in their biological home and need a lot of love and patience to heal.

“I want to have a family that is nice,” said Aaniyah, about the kind of family she would like to adopt them. Nice is all she asks for.

Maiki is proud of his athletic abilities. Sports come easy to him.

“Happy. ‘Cause every time I try to dunk, I can do it. Every time I try to make a layup, I can do it,” he said.

Maiki also craves attention and protection.

“I just need somebody on my side,” he said purely.

“I want them to treat me special,” said Aaniyah, about the nice family she prays adopts them.

Aaniyah and Makai are courageous in everything they do, and they keep on climbing — together.

“My sister. I love my sister. That’s all I love,” said Maiki.

He’s also grateful for the foster family who takes care of them.

“They treat me like I’m their kid, and I love them so much,” said Maiki.

Maiki and Aaniyah want to jump their way into a family’s heart who will truly see them, nurture and love them forever!

For more information on how to adopt Maiki and Aaniyah, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at [email protected] Remember to include their names within the subject line.