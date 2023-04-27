Wednesday’s Child: Meet siblings, Damon, 11, and Ireanna, 13

Eleven-year-old Damon extends either one of his fingers to specific simply how a lot love he has for everybody. Damon and his sister, Ireanna, who’s 13 years outdated, are anxiously looking forward to a loving circle of relatives to undertake them. They are this week’s Wednesday’s Child.

Damon and Ireanna are hoping to seek out the suitable perpetually circle of relatives to offer their like to.

In a touching interview, Damon says, “I want a mom and a dad. I want a dog and I want to be with my sister. I can’t imagine life without my sister.”

After having been in and out of foster deal with two years, Damon and Ireanna know that they wish to be followed in combination. “It’s very important because I don’t want to like, see life without my brother. It would be boring, and I would have no one to talk to,” Ireanna says.

Both siblings are ingenious people who revel in spending time in combination. During their featured phase on Wednesday’s Child, they visited Oak Cliff Pottery, the place they made bowls and cups.

“I like making stuff like Legos. I like painting. I like drawing,” stocks Damon. Ireanna provides, “I like to draw cartoon characters and shapes, like pyramids and stuff” and tells the tale of her two fictional superhero characters that cross on adventures to save lots of the sector.

The younger siblings have a unique bond, and Damon considers his sister as one in all his heroes. “She’s always there when I need her. She’s always listening to me. We’re always playing,” says Damon.

Damon and Ireanna are looking for superhero folks who can information and mould them into changing into much more glorious human beings.

If you want to undertake Damon and Ireanna, please ship all authorized house research to LaQueena Warren at [email protected], remembering to incorporate their names inside the topic line. But in case you are now not approved, discuss with adoptchildren.org to learn to turn out to be approved to foster and/or undertake, or touch LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.