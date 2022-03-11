Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Prepared, set, binge! Listed below are a few of the new titles accessible to stream this weekend:

Netflix

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds groups up together with his youthful self to save lots of the long run within the new time-traveling journey movie.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4): Go behind the scenes of one of many sport’s most dramatic seasons thus far.

Hulu

Good Trouble (Season 4): The season=4 premiere of the hit Freeform collection teases massive life adjustments and an all-new love triangle.

Disney+

Turning Red: On Disney+, stream Pixar’s newest film, Turning Purple, all a couple of 13-year-old lady whose robust feelings flip her into a large purple panda.

Apple TV+

Ptolemy Grey: Samuel L. Jackson stars as an ailing man on the point of sinking low into dementia on this new restricted collection.

Amazon Prime Video

Upload (Season two): Nathan finds himself at a crossroads when the sci-fi comedy collection Add returns for season two.

