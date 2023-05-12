Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report April 29- May 5, 2023. Lewiston Sun Journal rewrote: The weekly report of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office from April 29 to May 5, 2023, was featured in the Lewiston Sun Journal.
Weekly Report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for April 29 – May 5, 2023 – as per Lewiston Sun Journal
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report April 29- May 5, 2023. Lewiston Sun Journal rewrote: The weekly report of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office from April 29 to May 5, 2023, was featured in the Lewiston Sun Journal.