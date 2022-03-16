Wendy McMahon – CBS News

Wendy McMahon

Wendy McMahon is president and co-head of CBS Information, the CBS Tv Stations and CBS Information Digital. She started her new function in Could 2021.

McMahon and Neeraj Khemlani, additionally president and co-head of CBS Information and Tv Stations, are chargeable for a newly-formed division which unifies CBS Information, CBS Information Digital and CBS Tv Stations. Collectively they’ve editorial and enterprise oversight of CBS Information broadcasts and operations; the CBS Information Streaming Community, CBS Information’ premier 24/7 anchored streaming information service; CBS Information native streaming networks; cbsnews.com; 28 CBS-owned stations and their Digital extensions; CBS Information Audio; and CBS Information’ affiliate service Newspath.

McMahon is as an skilled, award-winning tv stations government with a file of success driving viewers and income progress in addition to creating industry-leading content material, merchandise and newsrooms. As an innovator of next-gen storytelling and champion of community-focused content material, she is acknowledged for her in depth artistic, advertising and marketing and digital experience, in addition to pioneering the makes use of of knowledge and expertise to deepen viewer engagement and drive operational modernization.

Previous to becoming a member of CBS Information, McMahon was president of the ABC Owned Tv Stations Group, with direct duty for the Walt Disney Firm’s eight broadcast stations, native newsrooms and streaming belongings, in addition to oversight of the 1,500 workforce members who collectively achieved their 12th consecutive 12 months of native tv information management in 2020. Underneath her management, the Group realized its largest native tv information aggressive benefit in a decade and achieved nationwide management in digital attain and streaming minutes consumed throughout their markets.

Earlier, McMahon was the senior vp, ABC Digital, the place she crafted a multi-platform future for the group, chargeable for main digital content material, merchandise and expertise, and viewers improvement methods and initiatives. As senior vp of ABC Digital, she led the pivot to streaming and launched the group’s first related TV apps. McMahon additionally launched the digital-first model Localish and a first-of-its sort information journalism unit that powered unique investigations throughout the community and stations.

Throughout McMahon’s tenure on the ABC Owned Tv Stations Group, she oversaw the creation of a Race and Tradition workforce in addition to the multi-cultural collection, Our America.

Beforehand, McMahon served as vp of selling at KABC in Los Angeles and as a artistic companies director at CBS-owned stations WBZ in Boston and WCCO in Minneapolis. She started her profession as a promotion supervisor for WTOC in Savannah, Georgia.

In 2019, McMahon was named the Younger Alumna of the Yr by her alma mater, Louisiana State College and the Digital Chief of the Yr by the Nationwide Affiliation of Broadcasters (NAB). All through her profession, her groups have acquired quite a few Emmys, Related Press and regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in information reporting together with the 2020 Nationwide Edward R. Murrow award for breaking information protection. Her artistic groups have additionally been honored with a number of Promax, Telly and Broadcast Design awards for excellence in advertising and marketing and model improvement.

McMahon graduated summa cum laude from Louisiana State College with a bachelor’s diploma in mass communication, broadcast journalism. She is married to William Burton and they’re proud dad and mom of a 9-year-old son.