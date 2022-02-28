Wendy Schofield Becomes First Black Woman to Lead Atlanta Film Production Company

Wendy Schofield is the first Black woman to become director of operations at West End Production Park Film and TV Studios in Atlanta.
Schofield initially worked with the production company as a client through her own marketing and production company. Her performance impressed the company and ultimately led to a full-time position that has now evolved into a director role.
“We were just talking and they just said, ‘Hey, you know what? We need somebody to be over the WEPP. You’ve got a great history, a background in broadcasting and in production. We’d love for you to take this position,’ and so that’s how it happened,” Schofield told 11 Alive.
With her new promotion, Schofield now joins the 25% of women working in key executive roles within the film industry, as noted by the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film.
“It feels awesome to be the first Black woman in this role as director of operations at the West Production Park,” Schofield said. “What I do is negotiate contracts. I make sure that the day-to-day operations are going smoothly and everything’s working the way it should and everything’s going the way it should. So it’s just basically the day-to-day.”
After years of working her way through the entertainment industry. Schofield decided to launch her own production company to bring some of her ideas to life.
“I started having ideas for great TV shows and a format and production company and now here I am,” she shared.
Aligning herself with WEPP, the production company behind projects like Ozark, Stranger Things and Avengers: Endgame, Schofield will work to continue expanding the company’s brand awareness.
“Our goals are to produce great content and to house great productions and to get our name out there as one of the top production studios in Atlanta and in the world,” Schofield said.