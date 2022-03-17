Wendy Williams addresses health, legal battle with Wells Fargo in exclusive ABC News interview

Bravo/NBCU Photograph Financial institution through Getty Photos

Wendy Williams is addressing months of studies and rumors about her psychological and bodily well-being after well being struggles stored her from returning to her present for a 13th season. In an unique interview with Good Morning America, Williams stated she is “comfy” and “prepared” to work once more.

“Give me about three months,” she stated in a cellphone interview. “There are personal issues that I’ve to take care of after which I’ll be prepared to return again and be free and able to do my factor.”

Simply final month, producers of The Wendy Williams Present introduced that Williams’ speak present would come to an finish after 14 seasons and will probably be changed this fall by Sherri, a brand new sequence hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Shepherd had been one of many fan favorites filling in for Williams, who was stated to be sidelined due to issues from her Graves’ illness, which is a thyroid situation.

Amid her varied well being struggles, Williams is in a authorized battle with Wells Fargo Financial institution, which froze her accounts for 2 months. She stated this has prevented her from fulfilling her monetary obligations, together with mortgage funds and worker payroll.

“They are saying that I want any person to deal with my account. And I do not need that,” Williams stated. “I would like all my cash. I need to see all my cash that I’ve labored onerous for my total life. My total life…I’m an trustworthy, hard-working individual.”

In court docket paperwork, the financial institution stated it has requested a conservatorship for the speak present host as a result of it believes “she is the sufferer of undue affect and monetary exploitation” — an allegation Wendy has denied.

“I need to spend extra time with my household,” Williams stated. “And you already know, understanding and ready for the responses to my cash state of affairs and Wells Fargo. And so they don’t love that. I’ve labored onerous each single day, even on days when you already know, I might need somewhat chilly.”

Wells Fargo didn’t remark about Williams’ current statements, however in February, the financial institution informed People magazine, “We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are totally taking part in a court docket course of to succeed in a decision that’s in her greatest curiosity. The monetary well-being of our shoppers is on the coronary heart of every little thing we do.”

