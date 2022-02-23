Wendy Williams Addresses ‘Unauthorized’ Show Cancellation Announcement

Wendy Williams has broken her silence on social media after her publicist, Howard Bragman, released a statement on Tuesday announcing the end of her talk show, and it appears that the statement wasn’t sanctioned by Wendy herself.

Hours before she broke her silence, it was announced by Debar-Mercury, the distribution company behind the show, that The Wendy Williams Show would be ending forever in June and also that Sherri Shepherd is to replace her with her show this fall.

57-Year-Old Wendy took to Instagram to address news of her show being canceled and let followers know that the announcement had not been authorized by her.

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

There’s some shakey communication going on between Wendy and her longtime publicist Howard Bragman about issues regarding her show because he seemed to be befuddled too after his client said his statement had not been authorized. Bragman questioned the source of Wendy’s social media post.

In response to Wendy’s remark, Bragman tells PEOPLE:

“I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward,” he wrote.

Bragman added,

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show,’ ” he continued.