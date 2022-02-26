Wendy Williams Reportedly Considering Legal Action After Being Replaced By Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams is reportedly having a tough time accepting that her daytime discuss present is formally canceled and being changed by an upcoming present hosted by Sherri Shepherd.
The Wendy Williams Present was lastly axed after weeks of blended studies into the host’s medical situation. Now Sherri is about to debut this fall and fill the void that Williams leaves behind.
Nevertheless, in response to Radar, the recent subjects queen is reportedly upset over the choice and is contemplating authorized motion.
“Wendy is on sick go away and has principally been fired. This isn’t proper and Wendy isn’t going to take this,” a supply told the outlet.
“She is contemplating authorized motion once more her producers and can also be deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd. Sherri was imagined to be a buddy filling in for Wendy whereas she was sick, however as an alternative, Sherri stabbed Wendy within the again. If anybody thinks Wendy goes to vanish with out a struggle they’re a idiot.”
Insiders say Williams remains to be holding her ear to the streets and is reportedly able to go to battle with all concerned in dethroning her from her daytime spot.
“Wendy has been studying the information the place Chris Cuomo is suing CNN for $60 million and Megyn Kelly get $60 million when she was kicked out of NBC,” the supply stated. “Realizing Wendy, she’s going to suppose she will be able to get the identical quantity too. That is going to get ugly. She was employed due to her huge mouth, effectively now that huge mouth goes to chunk the hand that fed her.”
On Tuesday, Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein introduced an official transition from The Wendy Williams Present to Shepherd’s upcoming Sherri.
“All of us have a fantastic love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a real icon throughout her 12 unimaginable seasons because the solo host of a dwell, each day discuss present dishing on ‘Scorching Subjects’ and interviewing celebrities.
“Since Wendy remains to be not out there to host the present as she continues on her street to restoration, we imagine it’s best for our followers, stations and promoting companions to begin making this transition now. We hope to have the ability to work with Wendy once more sooner or later, and proceed to want her a speedy and full restoration.”
The official social media accounts for Wendy’s present posted cross-promotion of Sherri’s present, which insiders say threw Wendy over the sting.
“It was dangerous sufficient they canceled her present and gave Sherri her personal daytime discuss present which is about to take over Wendy’s time slot,” an insider told The Solar. “It was a complete slap within the face for it to be introduced on Wendy’s present and her platforms.”