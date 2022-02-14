Wendy Williams Resurfaces In Cheery Sheer Pantyhose Photos

Good for her!

Wendy Williams really wants her supporters to know she is doing just fine amid her drama with Wells Fargo bank. After months of falling off the grid and taking a hiatus from her daily talk show, the host has released some new photos and has given more details on her current health practices as she heals herself from her Graves disease symptoms.

In newly released photos of Wendy shared by The Shaderoom, 57-year-old Wendy is seen smiling and enjoying herself at a Superbowl gathering. According to TSR, Wendy gathered with her family over the weekend to watch the big game in her shorts and sheer tights.

Wendy’s newly released photos were released just a few days after the host shut down talk of her having dementia while slamming Wells Fargo bank for freezing her assets over the claim. Reportedly Williams’ former financial adviser Lori Schiller told Wells Fargo that Wendy “was of unsound mind” and the bank further believed she was the victim of “exploitation, dementia or undue influence.”

A legal representative for Wendy said via an official statement that the radio vet “strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.” Wendy’s legal advisor then blamed the alleged disgruntled financial advisor of Wendy’s for allegedly lying to the bank over her state of health, causing Wells Fargo to freeze her funds.

“It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo, has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs,” reads the statement from Wendy’s counsel. “Wendy had to, unfortunately, bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf. Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend. Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification.”

According to Fox News, Wendy has filed a restraining order against Wells Fargo for freezing her money, claiming she’s ‘being exploited.’