West Carroll Parish deputy observes a vehicle reported stolen out of Texas; suspect leads authorities on high-speed chase

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April, 30, 2023, a crimson Chevy Corvette used to be noticed using at a high-speed west of Oak Grove, La., in line with authorities.

After the Corvette used to be noticed, a deputy from the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office tried to make a site visitors forestall, however the motive force disregarded the strive and sped up, prompting a police pursuit. The deputy misplaced sight of the vehicle after turning South on Highway 585 in Goodwill, and the motive force may just no longer be known.





Shortly after the pursuit, the Police Chief of the Epps Department contacted deputies and knowledgeable them that the Corvette used to be situated at a place of dwelling on Highway 134.

An investigation printed that the vehicle were reported stolen from a automobile dealership in Texas on April 24, 2023. Texas Law Enforcement reported that 13 cars were stolen from dealerships across the Dallas space in contemporary weeks, and the Corvette used to be the primary of the 13 stolen cars that might be processed for proof.

