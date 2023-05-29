West Flagler Street drawbridge closed due to death investigation, Miami police say





MIAMI – Miami police introduced these days that the West Flagler Street drawbridge has been closed due to a death investigation. This has led to visitors disruption within the house, and government have inspired drivers to search other ways. The bridge, which connects downtown with Little Havana, was once held within the upward place following the invention of an unresponsive guy within the neighborhood.

Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami Police Department spokesperson, said that there have been no indicators of foul play found out as of Monday afternoon. However, officers didn’t specify how lengthy they anticipated the bridge to stay closed.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: please be urged that the bridge alongside W. Flagler St & NW N. River Dr. is within the upward place due to an ongoing investigation. Please search another direction. KD pic.twitter.com/MmcMF6CqSq — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 29, 2023