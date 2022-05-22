Oklahoma

West Florida Jaguars softball bounced by Clay in Region 1-4A Finals

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Long games appeared to become the status quo for West Florida High softball this postseason, but the magic ran out during Friday night’s Region 1-4A Final.

After outlasting Bishop Kenny in a 17-inning affair in the quarterfinals, the home Jaguars ran out of gas in the 10th frame this time around, falling 1-0 to Clay.

The No. 8 seeded Blue Devils will head to Clermont for the state finals next week while No. 2 West Florida ends its season with a 16-11 mark.

“It came down to a timely hit,” Jags head coach Belinda Pitman said. “Everybody was attacking the strike zone pitcher-wise, our hitters were trying to put it into play, but it just came down to a timely hit over here down the line that was a gamechanger.”





