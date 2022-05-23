West Ham urged to save Emmanuel Dennis

Premier League Legend Kevin Philips says Emmanuel Dennis will improve West Ham United and has urged the club to make a move for the Striker.
The Nigerian scored 10 premier league goals and created 5 assists in the just concluded season, but his effort wasn’t enough to save the Hornets from relegation.
Following Watford’s relegation, Dennis could be available and Daily Mirror reports that West Ham are interested in the striker who could be allowed to leave Vicarage Road for £20m.
“West Ham are in desperate need of a striker this summer,” Phillips said in the BT Sports studio. “They can’t rely on Michael Antonio all season again. A striker is a real priority, certainly.
“He (Dennis) could be one of those shrewd signings who can end up getting you 15-20 goals a season.
“He’s going to be playing in a more creative better side if he goes to West Ham.
“All of a sudden,he goes from a 20 million Pound player to a 40 million Pound player.
“I think it’s a gamble worth taking, he’s shown he can score a variety of goals at this level.”
West Ham qualified for the UEFA Conference League after ending the campaign seventh in the Premier League this season with 56 points from 37 games.
