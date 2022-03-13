West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukrainian national team star, breaks down in tears after scoring vs. Aston Villa

The attractive sport is simply that for a lot of causes. A type of causes is that soccer can present uplifting moments that bubble with emotion. That’s simply what occurred on Saturday as West Ham beat Aston Villa, 2-1.

Hammers ahead Andriy Yarmolenko, born in Ukraine, scored his staff’s opening objective within the win. With Russia’s invasion on Ukraine persevering with, there isn’t a doubt that his coronary heart is heavy and hurting. Sunday marked Yarmolenko’s first time in West Ham’s squad since Russia started attacking Ukraine, and he entered the sport within the second half to spell Michail Antonio.

Yarmolenko’s objective was an enormous second for the participant, bringing him first to his knees and second to tears as this teammates and the membership’s supporters comforted him.

Have a look:

An outstanding objective, and an outstanding second for Yarmolenko, whose 44 objectives for the Ukrainian nationwide staff are second most within the nation’s historical past.