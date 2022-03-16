West Ham’s Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted by RSPCA for kicking cat

Kurt Zouma is about to be prosecuted by the RSPCA, it was introduced on Wednesday. Mateo Villalba/High quality Sport Photos/Getty Photos

The RSPCA introduced their intention on Wednesday to prosecute West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma after a video emerged final month displaying him kicking and slapping a cat.

In a video revealed by The Solar, Zouma might be seen choosing up the household pet earlier than kicking it throughout the kitchen ground. The video was initially revealed on Snapchat by Zouma’s brother, Yoan.

The defender later apologised for his actions, which resulted in him being fined two weeks’ wages and his two cats being taken into care.

The RSPCA mentioned in a press release on Wednesday: “Following a full and thorough investigation, we now have began the method of bringing prosecution proceedings towards Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma below the Animal Welfare Act. The 2 cats proceed to be cared for by the RSPCA. We can be ready to launch extra data as soon as a court docket date is confirmed.

Regardless of requires the defender to be dropped following the video’s launch, West Ham boss David Moyes continued to pick Zouma.

The transfer induced one of many membership’s sponsor’s Expertise Kissimmee to finish its partnership with the membership, whereas one other sponsor Vitality, the membership’s official wellness companion, suspended their deal.

Zouma was additionally dropped by his boot sponsor Adidas.

Yoan had been dropped by his membership Dagenham & Redbridge after the allegation final month however the fifth-tier aspect mentioned he’ll now be out there to play.

“Dagenham & Redbridge FC be aware the choice of the RSPCA to cost Yoan Zouma below the Animal Welfare Act 2006,” they mentioned in a press release.

“4 weeks have now elapsed nevertheless for the reason that incident, and the membership feels that any additional suspension from the staff could be detrimental to each the Membership and Yoan. A call has been made due to this fact for Yoan to be out there to play.”

Data from Reuters contributed to this report.