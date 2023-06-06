West Nile virus found in Burbank mosquito, making it 1st Los Angeles County case this year

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — A mosquito has examined certain for the West Nile virus in Burbank.

This is the primary showed case of the virus in Los Angeles County this year.

Summer and fall are top seasons for the virus, which is unfold to people who’re bitten through an inflamed mosquito.

Most people who find themselves inflamed with West Nile don’t really feel unwell, in line with the CDC. About 1 in 5 other people inflamed expand a fever and different signs, and 1 in 150 other people expand a significant — once in a while deadly — sickness from the virus.

There are not any vaccines or medicines to regard the virus in other people, in line with the CDC.

To save you West Nile, professionals counsel the use of malicious program repellent and eliminating any status water outdoor your own home.