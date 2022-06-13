West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida



Average gas prices in U.S. prime $5 for first time ever 02:08

ORLANDO — Gas prices in Florida rose a mean of 13 cents per gallon over the previous week and are actually $4.89 a gallon on common, AAA reported on Monday.

Despite the rise, Florida prices are nonetheless beneath these nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.

The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton space the place prices on common hit $5.01 a gallon. It was adopted by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.

The least expensive markets in Florida have been in the Panhandle. Gas prices have been $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach space and $4.69 in the Pensacola space.