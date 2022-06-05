West Palm Beach PD needs help IDing gun-wielding suspect who made shooting threats online

WEST PALM BEACH – The West Palm Seaside Police Division is asking for most of the people’s assist determining a gun-wielding suspect who made an internet video threatening to shoot of us at a public event.

The suspect, who appears to be between 15 and 25 years outdated, has medium-length dreads and was sporting a crimson and black long-sleeve shirt that zips up.

West Palm Seaside Police Division



As a outcomes of the danger, West Palm Seaside PD is “sustaining an applicable response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT workforce members on the Satisfaction on the Block occasion in downtown to make sure the protection of everybody.”

On excessive of that, detectives with the division’s Strategic Intelligence Heart have been in contact with native, state, federal and worldwide companies to gather further data on the suspect.

In the event you acknowledge him, title the West Palm Seaside Police Division at (561) 822-1900.