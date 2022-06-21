WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police on Wednesday announced an increased reward of $40,000 in the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy earlier this month.

Kaleb Watson was shot and killed round 6 p.m. on April 7 whereas sitting in the backseat of a automobile, which was parked in an alley.

The toddler’s mom and father, each 20, have been additionally in the automobile when a gunman got here up and opened hearth. Kaleb’s mom was shot, however survived, whereas his father was not hit.

As of Wednesday, the shooter has not been captured.

Supplied By Family A household picture of Kaleb Watson, 1, who was shot and killed in West Palm Beach on April 7, 2022.

RELATED: Family of 1-year-old killed in West Palm Beach shooting seeks justice

“The people that are responsible know exactly what happened, and the people that witnessed this incident knows what happened,” West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley mentioned a news convention Wednesday. “We’re asking for them to come forward.”

An impassioned Adderley introduced the reward for an arrest and conviction in the case has elevated to $40,000.

Multiple companies have contributed to that reward, together with the West Palm Beach Police Department, FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

“A 16-month-old was murdered. Where’s the voice of the community?” Adderley mentioned. “Is it that this is gonna be accepted by the people that live in this neighborhood? Or are we gonna make a positive change?”

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

West Palm Beach police announce $40,000 reward in toddler’s killing

Adderley launched only a few new particulars in regards to the investigation Wednesday — together with staying tight-lipped a couple of doable motive — saying doing so may compromise the case.

The police chief did, nevertheless, admit that detectives will not be getting a lot cooperation from individuals who reside in the “high crime neighborhood.”

“I think it’s a shame. I think this community needs to take ownership and say, it’s time for a change here,” Adderley mentioned. “It’s too many violence. It’s too many shootings in this neighborhood, and we need to stop it.”

WPTV Crime scene tape in the world of Fourth Street and Douglass Avenue in West Palm Beach after a lethal taking pictures on April 8, 2022.

“A bullet don’t know-no name,” mentioned resident Geneva Thomas, who’s lived off Douglass Street for greater than two years.

On Wednesday Thomas obtained a brand new police flier, displaying there’s now a $40,000 reward for information resulting in an arrest and conviction in the case.

“It’s too much! We need the mayor to come here. It’s too much killing for no reason. It’s a baby! I’m scared for my life now,” Thomas mentioned.

But some neighbors mentioned there’s a way of concern and retaliation if somebody talks.

“It’s a bad situation,” mentioned a lady named Destiny. “If you say something and they know exactly who said something, that might be your life, you know? You’re not going to get a lot of cooperation when it’s someone else’s life that you’re putting on the line for information.”

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is requested to name the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This story was initially printed by Matt Papaycik at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.