West Side family displaced by late-night house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side family has been displaced following a house fire late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Dall Trail, not far from Ingram Road and Callaghan Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames in a back bedroom window. They were able to put out the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said all the residents of the home managed to get out safely and were not hurt. Damage to the home was described as being “moderate”.

Authorities say the family will now have to stay elsewhere for the time being. Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.