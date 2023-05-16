West Texas Comic Con coming to Lubbock, June 16-18

LUBBOCK, Texas — Exciting news for comedian e book fans as West Texas Comic Con is about to start in Lubbock from June 16 to 18 at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This 3 day tournament could have superstar visitors starting from Power Rangers to voice actors from Dragon Ball Z, making it a must-go for all pop-culture aficionados.

The tournament provides unmarried day passes for each adults and youngsters, in addition to 3-day passes. A kid unmarried price tag cross for at some point is priced $2.25, whilst an afternoon cross for one grownup is to be had for $10.00. A 3 day cross for one grownup is to be had for $40.26, whilst a kid 3 day cross can also be purchased for $6.00.

The tournament additionally provides army 3-day passes and native hero’s 3 day passes. The native hero class contains police, EMS, academics, healthcare staff, and public servants. So, you’ll be able to take hold of the easiest price tag relying in your necessities and personal tastes.

If you’re considering attending the development, you’ll be able to acquire tickets on-line by means of clicking here.

Alternatively, for those who’re a seller and want to have a sales space on the tournament, you’ll be able to take a look at vendor prices here.