West Texas ghost town hits the market for $100,000 less than the average price of a home in the area





Lobo, a small ghost town nestled in the middle of the wasteland in West Texas, is up for sale for $100,000. The town served as a watering station in the 1800s and hasn’t ever observed a inhabitants better than 100 folks. The resolution to promote comes after a crew of German pals who purchased the position 22 years in the past expressed their need to promote to a purchaser with “vision.” Lobo is situated in a far off nook of the Lone Star State, simply off Route Texas 90, and is 130 miles southeast of El Paso, 15 miles east of the Rio Grande, and 57 miles clear of the wasteland town of Marfa.

The town spans 10 acres and comprises a number of buildings equivalent to a grocery retailer, post administrative center, motel, gasoline station, eating place, and different homes and constructions. Alexander Bardoff, one of Lobo’s homeowners, stated that keeping up the belongings was once a tricky job, and so they had been now too outdated to proceed their efforts. The German pals from Frankfurt bought the tiny town in November 2001 and started to rebuild more than a few portions of the town, web hosting artwork exhibitions, movie screenings, and tune occasions over the subsequent twenty years.

The complete town wishes a lot of paintings to revive its options, together with the pool area, as the constructions at the moment are boarded up and in a position for new homeowners to take over and renovate. Lobo rose to prominence between 1850 and 1860, changing into a forestall on the mail course from San Antonio to San Diego. In the Eighties, it become a watering forestall and depot for the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1882.

An “open-town” match will likely be held over Memorial Day weekend to ask doable consumers to enjoy the town for themselves. The dealers consider Lobo nonetheless has doable as a wasteland hub for the arts or possibly a retreat for nature enthusiasts. Despite the town wanting renovations and updates, it gives an atypical alternative for a purchaser with a imaginative and prescient to revive it to its former glory.