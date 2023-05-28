West Texas man graduates high school after 53 years

John Strickland used to be in spite of everything ready to obtain his high school degree after 53 years. The Buena Vista High School Graduation rite in Imperial, Texas used to be the place he had the distinction of strolling around the level and being celebrated by way of everybody on the match.

Strickland were on course to graduate in 1970, however later switched faculties and joined the air pressure in 1971, incomes his GED. Still, he at all times sought after to finish high school, and made the verdict to pursue his degree ten years later. “I thought it was too late,” Strickland stated, “but I started pursuing it again and Revis Daggett was coming and willing to help me.”

Daggett, who had prior to now acted as foremost at Buena Vista High School in Imperial, in the end helped Strickland get started the method of obtaining his degree, following an opportunity dialog at a Dairy Queen in Fort Stockton. “I said get the DD214 and let’s get her done,” Daggett stated of the method, which in the end ended in Strickland’s inclusion within the commencement with 15 different graduates.

“It is an honor for us to award him a diploma,” stated Buena Vista Superintendent Mason Kyle. “He was called into the military in 1970 and he got his GED but never got his Buena Vista Diploma. So, the board and I discussed about awarding him a diploma and in the affirmative, we will be awarding Mr. Strickland his diploma.”