West Texas Town Haunted by Killing of Migrant on the Border – Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

The killing of a migrant on the border looms over this West Texas town.

In the early morning of May 20, 2021, a group of migrants were trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border near the small town of Marathon, Texas. They were trying to evade the Border Patrol agents who were on their trail. Suddenly, a gunshot rang out, and one of the migrants fell to the ground. He died on the spot. The other migrants scattered and fled back across the border.

The killing of this migrant has sent shockwaves through the community of Marathon, which has a population of only 430 people. Many of the residents are ranchers, who have lived in the area for generations. They are used to seeing migrants passing through on their way to other parts of the country, but they have never seen anything like this before.

The victim was identified as Juan Carlos Falcon Apodaca, a 43-year-old Mexican national. He was one of six migrants who had been trying to cross the border that day. The Border Patrol agents who were pursuing them have not been identified, and it is unclear who fired the fatal shot. The incident is currently under investigation by the FBI.

The killing has highlighted the dangers that migrants face when they try to cross the border. They are often at the mercy of smugglers, who lead them on treacherous journeys through the desert. They are exposed to extreme temperatures, and many suffer from dehydration and heatstroke. They are also at risk of being apprehended by Border Patrol agents or vigilante groups who patrol the border in search of undocumented immigrants.

In recent years, the border has become a more dangerous place for migrants. In 2020, the number of deaths along the U.S.-Mexico border reached its highest level in a decade, with 350 recorded fatalities. Many of these deaths were caused by exposure to the elements, but others were the result of violence. In some cases, migrants have been kidnapped by drug cartels and held for ransom. In others, they have been robbed or attacked by armed vigilantes.

The killing in Marathon has also exposed the deep divisions within the community. Many residents are sympathetic to the plight of the migrants, who they see as desperate people trying to escape poverty and violence in their home countries. They feel that the migrants should be treated with compassion and respect, and that the border should be more open to people who are seeking a better life.

Others, however, are more hostile to the migrants. They see them as a threat to their way of life, and they believe that the border should be fortified to keep them out. They argue that the migrants are breaking the law by entering the country illegally, and that they should be deported back to their home countries.

The killing has also raised questions about the role of Border Patrol agents in enforcing immigration laws. Some critics have accused the agents of using excessive force, and of violating the human rights of the migrants. They argue that the agents should be held accountable for their actions, and that there should be greater transparency and oversight over their operations.

Others, however, defend the agents, arguing that their job is to uphold the law and to protect the country from illegal immigration. They point out that the agents are trained in the use of force, and that they are often called upon to make split-second decisions in dangerous and unpredictable situations.

The killing in Marathon has shone a spotlight on the complex and contentious issue of immigration in America. It has exposed the deep divisions within the community and the country as a whole, and it has raised important questions about the role of law enforcement and the treatment of migrants. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what lessons will be learned and how the community will come together to address these challenges.



