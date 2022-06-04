West Virginia deputy sheriff fatally shot, 1 suspect killed

BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, one other was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with homicide after a shootout at a residence.

The Nicholas County deputy sheriff, Tom Baker, was killed Friday night time whereas responding to a home disturbance within the Birch River space round 5 p.m., Sheriff William Nunley stated Saturday. Baker was struck within the again by a bullet.

The realm is about an hour east of the state capitol, Charleston.

Police arrived at a camper and made contact with two males who got here and talked with the deputies, “however sooner or later the suspects grew to become agitated” and ran again inside, Nunley stated in a media launch.

The deputies pursued them and discharged a taser. The 2 males started firing at police and officers backed out of the camper, Nunley stated.

Baker was shot and one other deputy, Corporal J. Ellison, was hit within the leg. Ellison was handled and launched from a hospital.

One of many two suspects, 36-year-old Ritchie Holcomb, was fatally shot. The opposite man, 28-year-old Brent Tyler Kelly, was taken into custody after a brief standoff, Nunley stated.

Kelly has been charged with first-degree homicide, according to CBS 46 in Atlanta.

West Virginia state police are investigating the incident.

Gov. Jim Justice introduced the loss of life of the deputy Friday night time. Justice stated in a social media submit that “first responders are heroes. They run to the hearth to maintain us secure, and we should always always remember their service.”