West Virginia Welcomes Pitt, CMU on Senior Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics staff returns house for its ultimate regular-season house meet of the 2023 marketing campaign when it welcomes Central Michigan and Pitt to Morgantown on Sunday, March 5. Competition throughout the WVU Coliseum is tabbed for two p.m. ET.



Sunday’s meet is WVU’s Senior Day, because the staff will honor seniors Kendra Combs , Emily Holmes-Hackerd , Abbie Pierson and Kianna Yancey following the belief of the meet. The meet is also the general Dollar Day of the yr, with tickets and make a choice concessions to be had for $1.



Fans are inspired to buy tickets prematurely via visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to steer clear of strains on the gate on meet day.



Michael Minnich and Kaylyn Millick could have the decision of Sunday’s meet on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Live stats are also to be had at WVUsports.com.



The Mountaineers and Panthers have a storied historical past, with Sunday’s meet marking the 2 groups’ ninetieth assembly all time and 2nd this season. WVU and CMU are set to compete for simply the fourth time on Sunday. West Virginia leads the all time collection in opposition to the Panthers via a 69-17-2 rely, whilst CMU holds a 2-1 lead within the collection between the Mountaineers and Chippewas. WVU has gained seven of the final 11 conferences with Pitt, courting again to 2019, whilst it is looking for its first win over CMU since 2002.



Pitt enters this weekend’s matchup with a 10-12 file total, whilst CMU holds a 5-3 mark this season.



In this week’s Road to Nationals ratings, WVU sits at No. 26 on flooring workout with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 49.255. West Virginia’s flooring lineup has a season absolute best of 49.575, earned on Feb. 19. The mark was once the Mountaineers’ very best flooring overall since 2016, with all six gymnasts posting a 9.9 or upper. The Mountaineers were ranked throughout the best 25 on flooring for 26 of the final 27 weeks, courting again to Jan. 25, 2021.



Overall, West Virginia ranks No. 35 nationally with a season NQS of 195.880. Elsewhere, WVU sits at No. 38 on beam (48.890), No. 40 on vault (48.945) and No. 41 on bars (48.860).

Last week, West Virginia finished its first two-meet weekend of the marketing campaign, competing at No. 1 Oklahoma on Feb. 24, and at Texas Woman’s on Feb. 26. WVU started the weekend with a season-high street rating at Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma, falling to the No. 1-ranked Sooners, 198.575-195.675. OU crowned WVU on all 4 occasions, together with 49.625-48.875 on vault, 49.65-48.875 on asymmetric bars, 49.625-48.775 on steadiness beam and 49.675-49.15 on flooring workout.







At Texas Woman’s on Feb. 26, West Virginia earned a season-high staff overall to overcome the Pioneers, 196.625-195.375. WVU crowned TWU 49.275-49.05 on vault, 49.0-49.45 on bars and 49.325-48.85 on flooring, whilst the 2 squads tied on beam with matching 49.025s.

For extra information on the Mountaineers, apply @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.