Oklahoma

West winds make a squeeze play, warm Oklahoma

March 3, 2023
While a lot of the state stays cool as of late with highs simply making an attempt to succeed in 50, critical climate is imaginable within the southeast parts of the state.

After the critical climate clears this night, we will look ahead to a warmup. Look for highs close to 60 with sunshine Sunday.


Winds will pop out of the west and merge in combination proper over Oklahoma Sunday. This will result in popular 70s for afternoon prime temperatures.

The warm climate lasts into early portions of subsequent paintings week earlier than cooling.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

