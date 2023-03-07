Westchase couple opens Phantom History House, a ‘creepy but comfortable’ B&B

WESTCHASE, Fla. — There’s a coffin in a rest room.

A ouija board on a wall.

Creepy clowns watch you sleep.

And an unsettling portrait by means of the entrance door simply could be possessed.

Welcome to the Phantom History House, a brand-new “creepy but comfortable, eerie yet elegant” bed-and-breakfast enjoy in Westchase.

Owned and operated by means of playfully suave innkeepers Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton, this exquisitely detailed accommodation gives 4 themed rooms, every with an otherworldly rest room as neatly: the Cemetery Room, the Portrait Room, the Ouija Room and the Castle Room, the latter that includes far flung keep watch over candles.

Room rates start at $175 per night and come with continental breakfast and loose ghost tales from the hosts.

“We like to think that we are Modern Victorian with a little bit of Gothic sprinkled in,” mentioned Blanchard, who additionally hosts a paranormal podcast.

Hinton, who is extra of a Disney man than a ghostbuster, mentioned, “It’s sort of like walking into a haunted movie, but upscale and elegant.”

As neatly as manning day jobs, Blanchard and Hinton have labored time beyond regulation to ensure the Phantom History House enjoy is each immersive and upscale, the spooky thrills maintaining tempo with the facilities.

For extra adventurous visitors, the hosts steadily herald psychic mediums and tarot card readers. Although if any person simply needs a cool room for the night time, they are tremendous with that too.

“And if you want to tell us that ghost story from when you were a little kid,” mentioned Blanchard, “we would love to hear it.”