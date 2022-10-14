Wet weather to hamper Florida recovery efforts

Rain will clear the Northeast in the present day making approach for a pleasant weekend.
Rain nonetheless forecast within the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)
A blast of chilly air from Canada will deliver some measurable snow for the higher Midwest and Great Lakes.
Snow anticipated within the Midwest, Great Lakes (Credit: Fox News)
Wet weather will likely be shifting into the Southwest and southern Texas over the subsequent few days.
Wet weather is shifting into the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)
Some remoted flooding will likely be attainable.
The Texas futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)
Warm temperatures will dangle across the South and the Northwest by means of the weekend.
Thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts in Florida (Credit: Fox News)
Showers and thunderstorms will hamper recovery efforts for sections of Florida.
