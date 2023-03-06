WFAA’s Joe Trahan is guest hosting on The Ticket this week

Trahan is sitting in for Norm Hitzges along Donovan Lewis throughout the noon shift on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310-AM The Ticket (KTCK-AM) till Friday.

DALLAS — Editor’s be aware: The video on the most sensible of this article at the beginning aired on September 8, 2021, on Joe Trahan’s first night time as WFAA’s sports activities lead.

Sports communicate radio fanatics in North Texas heard just a little one thing other on the airwaves this morning — WFAA lead sports activities anchor Joe Trahan!

And they will be listening to extra of that taste all week lengthy, too.

Trahan is filling in for Texas Radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges within the 10 a.m. to midday shift on Sportsradio 96.7-FM/1310-AM The Ticket (KTCK-AM) this week, becoming a member of The Ticket mainstay Donovan Lewis as his guest host.

With the globetrotting Hitzges on holiday in New Zealand for a lot of March, Trahan has been tapped to function his transient substitute from Monday, March 6, thru Friday, March 10.

For the time being anyway, the display that is most often referred to as “The Norm & D Invasion” will for the following few days be called “The DoJeaux” — a portmanteau of the 2 hosts’ first names and, after all, a connection with the gyms during which karate is taught and practiced.

If we all know Trahan in any respect — and we adore to assume we do — audiences can watch for listening to much more of what they heard from Trahan on Monday all through the remainder of this week. Between wholesome doses of the hearty snigger all of us within the WFAA newsroom have come to understand and love all through the years, radio listeners too can be expecting to catch him cracking sensible on the entirety from popular culture and circle of relatives to the most important sports activities news of the day.

Oh, and golfing communicate — masses of golfing communicate — anywhere he can are compatible in, too.