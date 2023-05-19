What $2,000 in rent will get you in five Texas cities, a comparison of the fair market rent prices





In contemporary years, rental looking in Austin, Texas has left some questioning in the event that they by chance enter a California zip code into their actual property seek engine. Despite the town’s reputation and popularity as the “Live Music Capital,” Austin’s rent prices proceed to leap, constantly rating amongst the towns with the fastest-rising rent prices in the nation. RentInformation.org studies that fair market rent for a studio is $1,253; a one-bedroom is $1,386, a two-bedroom is $1,626, and a three-bedroom is $2,088, making them “very high” and costlier than 99% of the state.

However, whilst Austin could also be expensive, some Texas metropolitan spaces stay extra reasonably priced. KXAN performed a seek the usage of Zillow and the moderate fair market rent in each and every of five Lone Star State towns, together with Austin, to look what residing lodging have been to be had for $2,000.

In Houston, rent prices are “very low” in comparison to the nationwide moderate. For $2,000, one can rent a two-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot rental at Circuit at 2424 Capitol St. in downtown Houston. Those preferring a slower tempo can rent a three-bedroom, two-bathroom space at 806 E thirty third St. in Independence Heights for $1,980.

Rent prices in Dallas are very similar to the ones in Austin, with fair market rent prices for a studio at $1,259, a one-bedroom at round $1,326, a two-bedroom at $1,565, and a three-bedroom at $1,972. $2,000 a month can land a two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental with just below 1,000 sq. ft at MAA Uptown Village in downtown Dallas.

San Antonio’s fair market rent prices, ranked “very high” in comparison to the nationwide moderate, are $918 for a studio, $1,057 for a one-bedroom, $1,282 for a two-bedroom, and $1,631 for a three-bedroom. For $1,986, one can rent a two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental with over 1,000 sq. ft a few blocks from the iconic River Walk at River House at 122 Roy Smith St. Those who go for a space can rent a three-bed, one-bathroom space with a entrance and yard at 1013 S Pine St. for $1,900 a month.

Fair market rent prices in El Paso are ranked fairly upper than the nationwide moderate, with rent for a studio priced at $672, a one-bedroom for $824, a two-bedroom at $977, and a three-bedroom at $1,361. For $2,000, one can rent a four-bedroom, three-bathroom space with just about 2,500 sq. ft and a yard at 11001 Duster Dr.

While Austin rent prices might make some rethink their residing choices, different Texas towns be offering quite a lot of residing lodging for $2,000 a month thru Zillow and moderate fair market rent prices.