What are the odds that a home Super Bowl happens for third straight year? Here are the Cardinals odds to win

The Los Angeles Rams just defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, becoming the second team in NFL history and the second team in a row to play and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Rams hoisted the Lombardi Stadium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California one year after the Buccaneers won at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Before the 2020 season, it was unheard of that a team would play a championship game in their home stadium, never mind win there, but it’s been all we’ve known the last two years.

Will this trend continue? Probably not. But hey, I didn’t think it would happen in two consecutive years, so it is definitely possible.

We may only be two days removed from the end of the 2021 NFL season, but we are already looking ahead to 2022 and while no one knows exactly what will happen, the odds are already out.

Next year’s Super Bowl is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Cardinals. The Cardinals may not be your first thought to make Super Bowl LVII, but underdog teams advance all the time.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +2500 to win the Super Bowl and +1200 to win the NFC. So you’re saying there’s a chance …

The Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds to win the championship, followed by the Buffalo Bills, Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Bengals.

Last season, the Cardinals finished with an 11-6 record and second in the NFC West, behind only the Super Bowl champion Rams. The Cardinals lost to the Rams 34-11 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, a blowout loss that exposed a lot of Arizona’s issues.