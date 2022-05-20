Front Page

What are the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ Biggest Weakness Entering Summer?

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Having a foundation in place for any young coach is essential in college football. Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire has a good problem on his hands with the most important position. 

Tyler Shough or Donovan Smith? The Red Raiders look as if they have stability at quarterback for the first time since 2016. Both combined to lead Tech to a 7-6 record and its first bowl game since 2017. 

But Texas Tech is a young program, and McGuire is hoping to build a lasting culture in Lubbock for years to come — especially with the Big 12 undergoing its makeover starting in 2023. 



