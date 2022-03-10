What conservative Yoon Seok-yeol’s win as South Korea’s president means for US-North Korea relations

Yoon is predicted to revive conservative international insurance policies in opposition to North Korea.
SEOUL, South Korea — Yoon Suk-yeol, of the conservative Folks Energy Occasion, gained the presidential race in South Korea after a bitter nail-biting vote depend in a single day. Outcomes present a deeply divided nation with 48.56% of ballots going to Yoon, and his rival Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Occasion garnering 47.83%.
The race had been marred by damaging campaigning affected by a sequence of scandals involving corruption, malfeasance and even rumors about wives and a baby.
Yoon, set to serve a five-year time period, will lead Asia’s fourth-largest financial system which has been hit onerous by the pandemic, surging residence costs and nonetheless faces threats from North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. His greatest international coverage problem might be to navigate his nation caught in between rising rivalry amongst two of its greatest buying and selling companions, the U.S. and China.
As president he’s prone to revive conservative international insurance policies by taking a more durable stance in opposition to North Korea centered round a stronger U.S. alliance.
“Peace can solely be maintained when there may be sturdy deterrence. A warfare can solely be prevented by securing a preemptive strike functionality and displaying the need to pursue it. As we’ve got seen in Ukraine, a rustic’s nationwide safety and peace can’t be protected by paper and ink,” he stated throughout a presidential debate final month.
A newcomer into politics, Yoon spent 27 years of his complete profession as a prosecutor rising to prominence by prosecuting massive political gamers.
His crew of conservative coverage specialists will possible advocate a militarily stronger South Korea with heavy investments in nationwide protection. “A way of nationwide safety disaster have heightened in South Korea as North Korea’s nuclear menace intensifies and in addition particularly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Yoon will make a rational determination,” Bong Youngshik of Yonsei Institute for North Korean Research advised ABC Information.
Yoon was additionally open to in search of further deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system into his nation as deterrence from North Korea’s nuclear threats.
“He’ll demand North Korea to denuclearize earlier than any negotiations. As an alternative of pursuing dialogue, Yoon intends to deploy further models of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system and strengthen joint South Korea-U.S. army workouts in proportion to North Korea’s missile threats.” Cheong Seong-Chang, researcher on the Seoul-based Sejong Institute, advised ABC Information.
“Yoon’s authorities will take a distinct stance from the Moon administration in coping with North Korea. He will not offer sanctions reduction until North Korea makes vital steps to denuclearize, if there occurs to be any.” Shin Beom Chul, director of the Middle for Diplomacy and Safety on the Korea Analysis Institute for Nationwide Technique, advised ABC Information.
ABC Information’ Hakyung Kate Lee, Eunseo Nam and Hyerim Lee contributed to this report.