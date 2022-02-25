What Dallas County voters need to know about key primary races

The race to earn a spot on the November poll for 2 the county choose spot and two commissioners court docket seats is almost over. Voters within the Democratic and Republican primaries will choose social gathering nominees for a number of races.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are operating for county choose. One Republican and 4 Democrats are operating for the county commissioners court docket District 2 spot. The District Four spot can also be on the poll, though the Democratic and Libertarian candidates within the race are unopposed within the March 1 primary.

Right here’s what voters need to know about the county’s primary elections main up to Election Day on Tuesday.

Within the county choose race, it’s Clay Jenkins’ COVID-19 response on the poll.

All of Jenkins’ challengers — he faces one Democrat within the primary and two Republicans are vying for his or her social gathering’s nomination — say they’re operating due to Jenkins’ dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are saying his masks mandates and enterprise closures have been pointless? and that they might take a unique method to public well being administration.

The 2 Republicans are Dallas colleges trustee Edwin Flores and native barber store proprietor Lauren Davis. Davis mentioned her enterprise was closed by Jenkins throughout the early months of the pandemic, and criticizes Flores for DISD’s masks mandate.

Flores, a PhD immunologist, says he wouldn’t take the one-size-fits-all method Jenkins has taken to masking and different measures. As a substitute, he mentioned, he would consider totally different teams of people who find themselves unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or absolutely vaccinated.

Billy Clark, the opposite Democrat operating towards Jenkins, has agreed with the Republicans, saying that Jenkins’ fights with Gov. Greg Abbott over masking don’t do sufficient to assist Dallas County residents.

Jenkins, in the meantime, has been steadfast that his choices are made on the recommendation of medical medical doctors and public well being science. He says he won’t change course.

In the meantime, the GOP race for county choose has been fraught with social gathering infighting.

The primary race between Davis and Flores has heated up with different native Republican leaders caught within the combine.

Flores was the primary to file his candidacy, and Davis filed after listening to he was a candidate. She has mentioned from the start of her marketing campaign that she doesn’t consider Flores represents Republican values.

However questions of Davis’ residency led to a strongly-worded letter from commissioner J.J. Koch urging social gathering members to vote towards Davis. County chairwoman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu additionally raised questions about her residency, and each Koch and Stoddard-Hajdu criticized her lack of voting report in Dallas County Republican primaries. Davis accused the 2 of attacking her as a result of she is an outsider.

Flores has personally stayed largely out of the fray. Final week, nonetheless, a bunch of Dallas County Republicans — together with Harlan and Trammel Crow, and former mayor Tom Leppert — took out a full-page commercial in The Information urging residents to vote for Flores over Jenkins. It didn’t point out Davis’ candidacy.

Redistricting within the commissioners court docket has opened the door for a Democratic takeover in District 2.

After receiving outcomes of the 2020 Census, Dallas County commissioners authorised a brand new district map that barely modified the strains of every district.

District 2, which Koch represents, grew barely and now consists of elements of East Dallas and Richardson, however now not consists of areas within the northeastern a part of the county that embody excessive numbers of Republican voters.

Koch opposed the map, saying it deprived the voting energy of white Republicans within the county. He’s the only Republican on the commissioners court docket, and Democrats within the district have leapt on the alternative to problem his seat within the new district.

4 Democrats are vying for a spot on the November poll: Andrew Sommerman, an legal professional who’s representing Jenkins in a swimsuit towards Koch over masking; Philip Kingston, the previous Dallas metropolis council member with a status for progressive insurance policies and aggressive politics; Tom Ervin, a Democratic Celebration volunteer and funding banker; and Michelle Ocker, an legal professional who beforehand ran for Carrollton Metropolis Council in 2021 and Texas Home District 115 in 2016,

However the subject of Democrats in District 2 are extra targeted on the incumbent than their primary race.

The Democratic subject in District 2 largely agree on key points like public transportation, public well being and regulation enforcement. Most of their marketing campaign messaging as an alternative has been spent on defining themselves as a key different to the Republican incumbent, Koch.

The entire candidates have focused Koch, criticizing what they name political stunts over Koch’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Koch was faraway from a commissioners court docket assembly final 12 months for refusing to put on a masks and sued Jenkins over that order.

Sommerman is representing Jenkins in that swimsuit and has constantly criticized Koch since submitting his candidacy.

Commissioner Elba Garcia can also be up for re-election in District 4, however won’t face a challenger till November.

The opposite commissioner court docket seat up for election this 12 months is District 4, held by Democrat Elba Garcia. Garcia is searching for a fourth time period and is operating unopposed within the primary. She is going to face Liberatarian candidate Tim Miles within the fall normal election.

District 1, represented by Theresa Daniel, and District 3, represented by John Wiley Worth, should not on the 2022 poll.