What do Houston Cuban-Americans think about new Cuba policy?

The party of 10 was served with a wide variety of typical Cuban dishes at a lunch gathering last week, but there was no variation on their take on the topic under discussion.
“We are all — all! — against Biden policies about Cuba,” said Gustavo Juan, one of the members of the social organization Casa Cuba Houston seated at the table in the Rincón Criollo restaurant discussing new measures the administration announced last week that lift restrictive policies implemented by the Trump administration.