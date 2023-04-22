What does the Supreme Court ruling on the abortion pill mean?





The contemporary Supreme Court choice touching on the utilization of the abortion pill has sparked important pastime and debate. Essentially, the Court upheld the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drugs mifepristone, which is repeatedly used to urge abortion. However, you must observe that this construction is just a brief measure, as prison lawsuits surrounding the factor are ongoing.

CBS News’ leader prison correspondent, Jan Crawford, stories on what the long term would possibly dangle on this explicit case. It is still noticed how this may have an effect on girls’s get entry to to mifepristone shifting ahead.

