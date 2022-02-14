What happened if you scanned the QR code in Super Bowl commercial

Every Super Bowl is defined by its commercials, and this year, one of the clips that had everyone talking was predictably related to cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase’s 60-second spot was simple. A color-changing QR code bounced around the black screen like a DVD screensaver (you know, the ones you’d watch for 15 minutes while you waited for the logo to hit one of the corners of the screen because it was so oddly satisfying?)If viewers scanned the QR code with their phones, they were guided to Coinbase’s website and subsequently encouraged to sign up for the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company, founded by Airbnb engineer Brian Armstrong in 2012 and formerly headquartered in San Francisco, reportedly spent $14 million on the commercial, which offers new members $15 in Bitcoin if they join by Tuesday and “a chance to win $3 million in prizes,” according to the website. The nostalgic ad almost immediately started trending on Twitter when it first appeared less than an hour into the game and was so popular that Coinbase’s app reportedly crashed.It also disturbed a few dogs.Some users called it “genius” and shared jokes from a popular episode of “The Office” that also referenced the DVD logo discourse. Others seemed a bit more apprehensive of the controversial company, which has received backlash in recent years over pay inequality and Armstrong’s insistence on fostering a so-called “apolitical” culture at Coinbase after employees pressed him to make a public statement on Black Lives Matter and the racial justice movement. Coinbase permanently shuttered its San Francisco offices last May in favor of becoming a remote company.

Every Super Bowl is defined by its commercials, and this year, one of the clips that had everyone talking was predictably related to cryptocurrency exchange.

Coinbase’s 60-second spot was simple. A color-changing QR code bounced around the black screen like a DVD screensaver (you know, the ones you’d watch for 15 minutes while you waited for the logo to hit one of the corners of the screen because it was so oddly satisfying?)

If viewers scanned the QR code with their phones, they were guided to Coinbase’s website and subsequently encouraged to sign up for the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company, founded by Airbnb engineer Brian Armstrong in 2012 and formerly headquartered in San Francisco, reportedly spent $14 million on the commercial, which offers new members $15 in Bitcoin if they join by Tuesday and “a chance to win $3 million in prizes,” according to the website.

The nostalgic ad almost immediately started trending on Twitter when it first appeared less than an hour into the game and was so popular that Coinbase’s app reportedly crashed.

It also disturbed a few dogs.

Some users called it “genius” and shared jokes from a popular episode of “The Office” that also referenced the DVD logo discourse. Others seemed a bit more apprehensive of the controversial company, which has received backlash in recent years over pay inequality and Armstrong’s insistence on fostering a so-called “apolitical” culture at Coinbase after employees pressed him to make a public statement on Black Lives Matter and the racial justice movement.

Coinbase permanently shuttered its San Francisco offices last May in favor of becoming a remote company.