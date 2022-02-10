What happened to Ashley Moore? 1 year later, family searches on

Her name is Ashley Moore.

Ashley’s body was found in an empty field, filled with trash in Southern Dallas nearly a year ago.

Her father is a Vietnam vet who is now begging the public for help. ” I can’t sleep. Please tell me who killed my daughter.”@wfaa at 6p pic.twitter.com/nEE52z4k8F

— Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 9, 2022