What happens to the Uvalde school building?

Public officers and residents of Uvalde should grapple with a troublesome query because the group continues recovering from final week’s taking pictures at Robb Elementary College: what must be completed with the constructing the place 19 youngsters and two lecturers have been massacred?

Officers from the native to the federal degree have expressed a need to see Robb Elementary College razed and rebuilt, and federal cash may assist pay for a brand new faculty.

“I don’t suppose anyone’s plans are however to tear that constructing down,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin stated, according to KXAS-TV. “I’d by no means ask, anticipate, a toddler to ever need to stroll in these doorways ever, ever once more. That constructing must be gone.”

In the US, there may be precedent for making selections about the way forward for faculty buildings the place college students have been killed en masse, whether or not demolishing and rebuilding your complete faculty, rapidly permitting courses to renew on faculty grounds, or making main renovations.

After the 2012 bloodbath at Sandy Hook Elementary College that killed 20 first-graders and 6 adults, residents of Newtown, Conn., attended a collection of conferences to resolve the way forward for the location. In the end, they determined to raze your complete constructing and assemble a brand new, $50 million campus on the identical website. The state of Connecticut paid for the brand new faculty, and Sandy Hook college students attended courses at a close-by faculty till the brand new campus was opened in 2016.

Business Insider reported that, together with enhanced security measures together with locks on each door and window and key-card entry factors, the brand new Sandy Hook Elementary additionally options “naturalistic” designs supposed to calm fears and anxieties from lecturers and college students there.

A footbridge results in the doorway of Sandy Hook Elementary, which was rebuilt following the 2012 taking pictures. (Robert Benson / Svigals + Companions)

College students at Santa Fe Excessive College close to Houston returned to high school 11 days a gunman killed 10 folks in 2018. Santa Fe ISD opted to maintain a lot of the campus, however accepted greater than $1 million for safety enhancements and to renovate the world of the varsity the place the taking pictures befell, according to The Houston Chronicle.

After a shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Excessive College killed 17 college students and lecturers in 2018, faculty officers weren’t instantly capable of tear down the constructing the place the taking pictures befell. The gunman lived, which isn’t frequent in class shootings, and the constructing needed to be preserved as a criminal offense scene.

However the state of Florida gave the varsity district $18 million for a brand new constructing, which opened in fall 2019, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

In faculties the place different shootings have taken place, together with the 1999 slayings at Columbine Excessive College, officers determined to maintain the campuses largely intact, with memorials devoted to the scholars and lecturers who have been killed.

Elected officers who symbolize Uvalde stated they like to bulldozer choice.

Each State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Joaquin Castro agreed. “No little one ought to need to return to the scene of this tragedy,” Castro said in a tweet. Alongside w/state, native & federal leaders, I’ll work to get Uvalde any cash it must construct a brand new faculty.”

Once I met with Uvalde households, they instructed me how apprehensive they’re about youngsters going again to Robb Elementary. No little one ought to need to return to the scene of this tragedy. Alongside w/state, native & federal leaders, I will work to get Uvalde any cash it must construct a brand new faculty. pic.twitter.com/KADJbaHQnI — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 29, 2022

Gutierrez said he’s spoken with President Joe Biden about demolishing the varsity. The Division of Schooling permits faculties to use for grant funding by means of a program known as Challenge SERV, which awards funds to high school which have skilled mass shootings, suicide clusters, pure disasters and hate crimes.

It’s unclear whether or not Uvalde CISD has utilized for Challenge SERV funding, however Schooling Secretary Miguel Cardona stated shortly after the taking pictures that his division can be standing by to assist.

“My workforce on the Division of Schooling is providing each out there federal useful resource—together with by means of our Challenge SERV program and on-the-ground assist—to assist the households, educators, employees, and larger Robb Elementary College group recuperate from this trauma and loss,” Cardona stated.