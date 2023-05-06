What is Allen Premium Outlets?

On Saturday afternoon, a capturing at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas left a number of sufferers and police are nonetheless at the scene following the evacuation of the mall. Allen Premium Outlets can also be discovered at 820 W. Stacy Road simply off US Highway 75 taking go out 37. This outlet mall is a well-known buying groceries vacation spot within the North Dallas metroplex, with greater than 120 fashion designer and name-brand retail outlets together with Nike, Kate Spade, The North Face, and Michael Kors.