What is jugging? Royse City police, victim warn residents





Two incidents of financial institution jugging had been reported in Royse City, Texas throughout the ultimate two weeks, prompting an investigation by way of the Royse City Police Department. On May nineteenth, in the course of the day, Liz Kayser used to be at a Shell station in Royse City when an unknown thief broke her automotive window and stole a “large amount” of cash and a few of her property. The police suspect that she were adopted for fifteen mins, starting on the financial institution, continuing to the fuel station, after which onto Interstate 30. Bank jugging is a commonplace crime the place criminals apply the ones wearing huge financial institution envelopes, or luggage, gazing and ready as they prevent at different places, and damage into the automobile as soon as the individual leaves. The police advise other people to “try to conceal [envelopes] the best that you can. Also, when you leave the bank see who follows you out of the bank.”