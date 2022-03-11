What is the threat from a ‘cornered’ Putin as the Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on?

MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP through Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — Lengthy earlier than the primary shot was fired, diplomats the world over have been looking for a approach to dealer some form of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

After two grueling weeks of bitter fight, that aim is extra elusive than ever.

With the battle seemingly poised to pull on, ABC Information spoke to international coverage specialists about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s subsequent strategic steps, the nice line the West is strolling to help Ukraine, and the way the battle might ripple past its borders.

‘A cornered beast, if you’ll, may be harmful’

Putin’s invasion into Ukraine has been met by expectedly punishing sanctions from the U.S. and its allies, in addition to unexpectedly efficient resistance from Ukrainian fighters. At the least for now, each appear unlikely to vary the Kremlin’s calculations or diminish Putin’s willpower.

Whereas it would take time for Russia to really feel the complete influence of financial restrictions levied in opposition to it and Ukraine’s capability to face up to a chronic assault is an open query, Dan Hamilton, a former high-level State Division official and now a senior fellow on the Brookings Establishment, stated pushing Putin to the brink might have unpredictable penalties.

“In his thoughts, he does not wish to go down in historical past because the chief who ‘misplaced Ukraine,'” he stated. “A cornered beast, if you’ll, may be harmful.”

However regardless of setbacks, Andrew Lohsen, a Russia professional on the Heart for Strategic and Worldwide Research, says Putin is undaunted.

“We have heard from Vladimir Putin himself that he thinks that this battle continues to be winnable. He hasn’t given up on his targets. And his he appears nonetheless very decided to press on,” stated Lohsen. “The indications that we have now thus far is that he’s nonetheless actually doubling down and urgent additional along with his invasion fairly than taking a step again.”

Simply as they made clear what the implications of an incursion could be earlier than Russia superior into Ukraine, Lohsen says world leaders will in the end must determine an “off-ramp” for Putin by indicating precisely how de-escalation will yield sanctions aid.

“We have to give the sanctions time to chunk,” he stated. “As soon as we begin to see some form of concern among the many prime ranges of management, then I believe it will be applicable to begin a dialog in regards to the conditionality of those sanctions. What would we take away in change for a withdrawal of Russian forces?”

However whether or not Putin will elect to take that off-ramp is one other query solely.

“My concern is that Putin has painted this battle in such hyperbolic phrases, I believe it should be actually laborious for him to step again from the brink. He stated that Ukrainians have dedicated genocide, he stated Ukraine has a want to accumulate nuclear weapons,” Lohsen stated, referencing the lies Putin used to justify army motion. “So if you’re participating in a battle with a state with such supposedly nefarious goals, them how do you attain a negotiated answer the place you allow that management in place and you do not fully cease that nation from urgent on with the targets you’ve got ascribed to it?”

And for Putin, negotiating an finish to the battle he began would not imply an finish to its penalties.

“They wish to carry Putin up on was crimes — take him to The Hague. These issues do not go away,” stated Hamilton. “It’s totally laborious to see how Putin would signal an settlement when he is being prosecuted.”

Ought to the US and allies do extra?

Amid an onslaught of grim reviews and haunting photographs from the streets of Ukraine, a “wait and see” type of strategy can really feel frustratingly futile. Whereas the disaster has prompted a uncommon bipartisan outpouring of help within the U.S., funneling help to the nation stays a fragile dance.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly known as for establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to guard civilians, however the Biden administration and NATO have made it clear it is a nonstarter as a result of imposing airspace restrictions would nearly definitely imply direct battle with Russia.

“The concern of nuclear escalation is the primary consideration right here,” stated Clint Attain, a former Russian linguist with the Division of Protection and a coverage analyst at RAND. “That is the elephant within the room relating to direct army intervention.”

As made evident by the Pentagon rejecting Poland’s plan to ship fighter jets to Ukraine through a U.S.-NATO airbase in Germany, there’s important concern that roundabout help might additionally spur important blowback.

“We do not have a full understanding of Russian crimson strains and the way a lot intervention they’re prepared to just accept,” stated Attain.

Zelenskyy and Republicans on Capitol Hill have argued that funneling extra army tools into Ukraine sooner would have made a distinction within the battle. Specialists aren’t so sure.

“We might have simply sped up the invasion timeline,” countered Attain. “No Russian president is ever going to permit Ukraine to change into a U.S. plane provider—which means Ukraine turns into a platform for army functionality that might threaten Russia. In the event that they felt that situation was taking part in out, they most likely would have intervened.”

“Till Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, I believe there was ample warning in making an attempt to not interact in something that may provoke this situation,” stated Lohsen. “What we obtained incorrect collectively was the idea that Putin could possibly be deterred.”

May the battle spiral past Ukraine?

Regardless of the good pains taken to keep away from escalation, many predict it is solely a matter of time earlier than the discord metastasizes additional into Europe — and maybe even past the continent.

Hamilton factors out that whereas Moldova — a small nation abutting Ukraine’s southern border — has already seen a surge of refugees fleeing the preventing, it might additionally change into a launching pad for Russian troops closing in on Odesa.

“Moldova is among the poorest nations in Europe,” Hamilton stated. “We have already got a humanitarian disaster, and we might have a subsequent disaster of army escalation involving troops coming not simply from Belarus and Russia, but in addition from Moldova. That is very problematic.”

And whereas Western powers try and stroll a tightrope whereas supplying support to Ukraine, whether or not they’re in the end drawn into the battle relies upon partly on Russia’s response.

“The query has been would Russia attempt to preempt some arm transfers on the level of origin—like firing missiles into Poland at bases the place they thought this army tools was housed,” stated Attain, noting that whereas that might be on the extreme finish of the spectrum, the Kremlin might additionally retaliate with uneven assaults, like cyberstrikes.

Whereas escalatory, Attain believes it is a transfer Moscow might in the end make.

“There are doubtlessly massive tradeoffs for Russia that they’d should suppose lengthy and laborious about,” he stated.

