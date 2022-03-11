What is the threat from a ‘cornered’ Putin as the Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on?

Lengthy earlier than the primary shot was fired, diplomats the world over have been looking for a technique to dealer some type of peace between Ukraine and Russia.
After two grueling weeks of bitter fight, that purpose is extra elusive than ever.
With the conflict seemingly poised to pull on, ABC Information spoke to overseas coverage consultants about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s subsequent strategic steps, the wonderful line the West is strolling to assist Ukraine, and the way the battle may ripple past its borders.
‘A cornered beast, if you’ll, might be harmful’
Putin’s invasion into Ukraine has been met by expectedly punishing sanctions from the U.S. and its allies, in addition to unexpectedly efficient resistance from Ukrainian fighters. At the very least for now, each appear unlikely to vary the Kremlin’s calculations or diminish Putin’s dedication.
Whereas it would take time for Russia to really feel the total affect of financial restrictions levied towards it and Ukraine’s means to resist a protracted assault is an open query, Dan Hamilton, a former high-level State Division official and now a senior fellow on the Brookings Establishment, mentioned pushing Putin to the brink may have unpredictable penalties.
“In his thoughts, he would not need to go down in historical past because the chief who ‘misplaced Ukraine,'” he mentioned. “A cornered beast, if you’ll, might be harmful.”
However regardless of setbacks, Andrew Lohsen, a Russia professional on the Middle for Strategic and Worldwide Research, says Putin is undaunted.
“We have heard from Vladimir Putin himself that he thinks that this conflict continues to be winnable. He hasn’t given up on his aims. And his he appears nonetheless very decided to press on,” mentioned Lohsen. “The indications that we’ve got to date is that he’s nonetheless actually doubling down and urgent additional along with his invasion somewhat than taking a step again.”
Simply as they made clear what the implications of an incursion could be earlier than Russia superior into Ukraine, Lohsen says world leaders will finally have to establish an “off-ramp” for Putin by indicating precisely how de-escalation will yield sanctions aid.
“We have to give the sanctions time to chunk,” he mentioned. “As soon as we begin to see some type of concern among the many prime ranges of management, then I believe it might be acceptable to start out a dialog in regards to the conditionality of those sanctions. What would we take away in trade for a withdrawal of Russian forces?”
However whether or not Putin will elect to take that off-ramp is one other query fully.
“My concern is that Putin has painted this battle in such hyperbolic phrases, I believe it should be actually arduous for him to step again from the brink. He mentioned that Ukrainians have dedicated genocide, he mentioned Ukraine has a want to accumulate nuclear weapons,” Lohsen mentioned, referencing the lies Putin used to justify army motion. “So while you’re partaking in a conflict with a state with such supposedly nefarious goals, them how do you attain a negotiated resolution the place you permit that management in place and you do not utterly cease that nation from urgent on with the aims you have ascribed to it?”
And for Putin, negotiating an finish to the battle he began would not imply an finish to its penalties.
“They need to deliver Putin up on was crimes — take him to The Hague. These issues do not go away,” mentioned Hamilton. “It’s extremely arduous to see how Putin would signal an settlement when he is being prosecuted.”
Ought to the US and allies do extra?
Amid an onslaught of grim studies and haunting photographs from the streets of Ukraine, a “wait and see” form of method can really feel frustratingly futile. Whereas the disaster has prompted a uncommon bipartisan outpouring of assist within the U.S., funneling help to the nation stays a fragile dance.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly known as for establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to guard civilians, however the Biden administration and NATO have made it clear it is a nonstarter as a result of imposing airspace restrictions would nearly definitely imply direct battle with Russia.
“The worry of nuclear escalation is the primary consideration right here,” mentioned Clint Attain, a former Russian linguist with the Division of Protection and a coverage analyst at RAND. “That is the elephant within the room relating to direct army intervention.”
As made evident by the Pentagon rejecting Poland’s plan to ship fighter jets to Ukraine by way of a U.S.-NATO airbase in Germany, there’s important concern that roundabout help may additionally spur important blowback.
“We do not have a full understanding of Russian pink strains and the way a lot intervention they’re keen to simply accept,” mentioned Attain.
Zelenskyy and Republicans on Capitol Hill have argued that funneling extra army gear into Ukraine sooner would have made a distinction within the battle. Consultants aren’t so sure.
“We may have simply sped up the invasion timeline,” countered Attain. “No Russian president is ever going to permit Ukraine to turn into a U.S. plane service—which means Ukraine turns into a platform for army functionality that would threaten Russia. In the event that they felt that state of affairs was enjoying out, they most likely would have intervened.”
“Till Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, I believe there was enough warning in attempting to not have interaction in something that may provoke this state of affairs,” mentioned Lohsen. “What we acquired flawed collectively was the idea that Putin might be deterred.”
May the battle spiral past Ukraine?
Regardless of the good pains taken to keep away from escalation, many predict it is solely a matter of time earlier than the discord metastasizes additional into Europe — and maybe even past the continent.
Hamilton factors out that whereas Moldova — a small nation abutting Ukraine’s southern border — has already seen a surge of refugees fleeing the combating, it may additionally turn into a launching pad for Russian troops closing in on Odesa.
“Moldova is without doubt one of the poorest international locations in Europe,” Hamilton mentioned. “We have already got a humanitarian disaster, and we may have a subsequent disaster of army escalation involving troops coming not simply from Belarus and Russia, but in addition from Moldova. That is very problematic.”
And whereas Western powers try to stroll a tightrope whereas supplying support to Ukraine, whether or not they’re finally drawn into the battle relies upon partially on Russia’s response.
“The query has been would Russia attempt to preempt some arm transfers on the level of origin—like firing missiles into Poland at bases the place they thought this army gear was housed,” mentioned Attain, noting that whereas that will be on the extreme finish of the spectrum, the Kremlin may additionally retaliate with uneven assaults, like cyberstrikes.
Whereas escalatory, Attain believes it is a transfer Moscow may finally make.
“There are doubtlessly giant tradeoffs for Russia that they’d need to assume lengthy and arduous about,” he mentioned.