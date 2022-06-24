What it means for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 resolution that had supplied a constitutional proper to abortion. The ruling is predicted to result in abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the choice, a number of states led by Democrats have taken steps to guard abortion entry.

The resolution additionally units up the potential for authorized fights between the states over whether or not suppliers and people who assist girls receive abortions may be sued or prosecuted. Here is an outline of abortion laws and the anticipated impression of the courtroom’s resolution in each state.

In Florida, Republicans management each chambers of the Legislature and this 12 months handed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, which was signed into regulation by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The regulation, which works into impact on July 1, bans abortions besides to save lots of the mom’s life, forestall critical harm or if the fetus has a deadly abnormality. It doesn’t permit for exemptions in circumstances the place pregnancies had been brought on by rape or incest. Gov. Ron DeSantis known as the laws “the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state in a generation.”

DeSantis issued the next assertion on the Supreme Court resolution.

“The prayers of millions have been answered. For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people’s role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts. Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare.”

Abortion was authorized in Florida till the twenty fourth week of being pregnant, although lawmakers have been tightening entry lately with payments requiring a one-day ready interval and requiring dad and mom of a pregnant minor to be notified earlier than an abortion may be supplied.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade locations the state’s 15-week ban on agency authorized floor, at the very least underneath federal regulation. However, the laws is already being challenged in state courtroom on arguments that it violates a assure of the fitting to privateness underneath the state structure.

In mild of the Supreme Court’s resolution, the state constitutional problem of the 15-week ban will doubtless nonetheless be pending. Though solely about 2% of Florida’s abortions happen after the fifteenth week, abortion rights advocates have expressed concern over declining entry to the process not solely for Floridians however for residents from close by Southern states the place restrictions have traditionally been stricter than in Florida.

A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report mentioned about 2% of the almost 72,000 abortions reported in Florida in 2019 had been carried out after 15 weeks. That identical 12 months, 2,256 out-of-state residents bought abortions in Florida, with the bulk — about 1,200 — coming from Georgia and greater than 300 from Alabama, in line with the CDC. The origin of the remaining sufferers was not clear.

___

Associated Press statehouse reporters from throughout the U.S. contributed.