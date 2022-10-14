What Kroger-Albertsons Merger Means for Texas Shoppers – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

When it involves grocery procuring, folks have their favourite shops.

(*5*)

“If I’m being honest Boar’s Head lunch meat brings me in here,” Kroger shopper Dean Cunningham stated.

Naturally, some customers weren’t blissful a few doable merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons.

“I just don’t like Kroger and the way they operate,” Albertsons shopper Phillip Stone said. “I love Albertsons. So, I know when they merge them it’s going to be bad. So, I’m not for it.”

Kroger is providing up $24.6 billion for the deal.

“These are big players,” Rincon and Associates President Edward Rincon said. “These are not small-time supermarket chains.”

Rincon and Associates is a Dallas-based advertising and analysis agency. Rincon stated shedding a significant grocery retailer choice might influence customers.

“Oftentimes with few choices, prices do go up,” Rincon said. “It just depends on how many choices consumers have.”

Shoppers are conscious this might occur.

“I’m not sure I’m thrilled about that,” Cunningham said. “How many more grocery stores do we have? Tom Thumb? So that would be one less competitor. I’m not thrilled about that.”

Besides pricing, Albertsons customers have much more to contemplate.

“I don’t know if that will impact my medication,” Albertsons shopper Linda Hale said. “If I will have to go back to Kroger. I don’t know what it’s going to do, so I’m anxious.”

A merger would make this firm the second-largest grocer behind Walmart. Rincon stated Kroger nonetheless must do extra to achieve progress in north Texas.

“Without any new innovative techniques I think that the H-E-B and Amazon are still going to dominate this North Texas market,” Rincon stated.

Regulatory approvals are wanted earlier than the merger can undergo.

But some customers have already got their minds made up.

“No,” Albertsons shopper Phillip Stone stated. “I’m not for it. No. They have to rethink that.