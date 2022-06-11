What Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said about Florida State baseball job

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett had his group effectively ready for Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional on Friday in opposition to Tennessee baseball.

The Irish hit 4 dwelling runs within the first 4 innings and held on to win 8-6 over the top-seeded Vols, who now must win two straight over ND to earn a College World Series berth.

After Friday’s recreation, Jarrett answered a query about the current opening at his alma mater, Florida State.

FSU introduced Friday that Mike Martin Jr. wouldn’t return as coach after three seasons. Martin changed his father, longtime legendary FSU coach Mike Martin, after his retirement in 2019, and the Seminoles misplaced within the NCAA regionals in each 2021 and 2022.

Jarrett performed his faculty ball at Florida State and spent one season as an assistant beneath Mike Martin. No report has explicitly linked Jarrett with the opening, however the ESPN2 recreation broadcast on Friday speculated about Jarrett and his connections to FSU. Jarrett, 50, can be excessive atop candidate lists for a lot of prime jobs in faculty baseball, a lot much less for the college that he performed for from 1991-1994.

“I mentioned it (to the team) today,” Jarrett said. “I said, ‘I love you guys. We’re here to win this. I’m not talking about this coaching stuff. I’m talking about Notre Dame and the University of Tennessee,’ and that goes in here, too. There are distractions. That’s a unique one, and I wanted them to know that because it is out there.”

“I have no idea what’s going on down there. That coach was my roommate and a good friend of mine. My focus is 100% on this and this team and trying to find a way to win one of these last two games. That’s it.”

Jarrett has spent three seasons at Notre Dame, together with the 2020 season that was lower quick attributable to COVID-19. Last season, the Irish made the Super Regionals for the primary time since 2002. Before ND, Jarrett spent seven seasons at UNC Greensboro, making one NCAA Tournament look.