Florida

What Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said about Florida State baseball job

June 11, 2022
Esther Dean


Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett had his group effectively ready for Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional on Friday in opposition to Tennessee baseball.

The Irish hit 4 dwelling runs within the first 4 innings and held on to win 8-6 over the top-seeded Vols, who now must win two straight over ND to earn a College World Series berth.

After Friday’s recreation, Jarrett answered a query about the current opening at his alma mater, Florida State.

FSU introduced Friday that Mike Martin Jr. wouldn’t return as coach after three seasons. Martin changed his father, longtime legendary FSU coach Mike Martin, after his retirement in 2019, and the Seminoles misplaced within the NCAA regionals in each 2021 and 2022.

OUTTA HERE:What Tennessee baseball’s Tony Vitello said about Drew Gilbert, Frank Anderson ejections vs. Notre Dame

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram