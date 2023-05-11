What the federal charges against George Santos mean for his political future





On Wednesday, Republican Representative George Santos of New York was once arraigned on a number of federal charges, together with fraud and cash laundering. Santos pleaded now not to blame to the accusations, however the gravity of those charges may have a vital have an effect on on his political profession. As CBS News’ political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns studies, Santos and his prison staff have not begun to touch upon the state of affairs, leaving many to take a position about what the future would possibly hang for this baby-kisser.

