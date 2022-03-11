What the new 12-team MLB playoffs will look like, and how it would have looked in recent years

Among the many handful of issues within the new MLB collective bargaining settlement that informal followers will truly discover could be the brand new playoff format. It is truly probably the most impactful factor from a spectator standpoint. Inside my lifetime alone, we have now gone from 4 to 12 playoff groups for full seasons.
For these , a fast rundown of the MLB playoff codecs by means of historical past:
- Pre-1969: World Collection solely (two groups)
- 1969-1993: 4 division winners main to 2 LCS and a World Collection (4 groups)
- 1995-2011: Six division winners and two wild playing cards, that means 4 groups per league with divisional rounds, LCS and World Collection (eight groups)
- 2012-19; 2021: Six division winners and 4 wild playing cards, with one sport as a single-elimination wild-card sport per league earlier than the divisional sequence (10 groups)
2020 was, after all, an outlier and we’ll simply go away it apart right here, although it must be famous the Dodgers World Collection championship completely counts as actual.
The 12-team format now shall be as follows. Once more, that is per league.
1 seed: Finest total file
2 seed: Second-best file amongst division winners
These high two seeds get byes to the second spherical.
Three seed: Third-best division winner file
4-6 seeds: Three finest data amongst non-division winners, so as of file
In a departure from previous years, there will not be tiebreaker video games to find out playoff groups. A system of tiebreakers could be used to interrupt ties as an alternative of a “Recreation 163.”
Within the wild-card spherical, the three seed will host the six seed for a three-game sequence; similar with the 4 seed internet hosting the 5.
The winners then advance to the divisional spherical as we have beforehand identified it. There isn’t a re-seeding. The one seed hosts the winner of the 4-5 sequence whereas the 2 hosts the winner of the 3-6.
The largest adjustment right here, clearly, is the additional playoff group per league. How would which have seemed within the current previous? Let’s test it out. Once more, we’ll ignore 2020 for apparent causes.
2021
AL byes: 1. Rays (100-62); 2. Astros (95-67)
AL wild card spherical: 6. Blue Jays (91-71) at 3. White Sox (93-69) and 5. Yankees (90-72) at 4. Pink Sox (90-72)
NL byes: 1. Giants (107-55); 2. Brewers (95-67)
NL wild card spherical: 6. Reds (83-79) at 3. Braves (88-73) and 5. Cardinals (90-72) at 4. Dodgers (106-56)
2019
AL byes: 1. Astros (107-55); 2. Yankees (103-59)
AL wild card spherical: 6. Cleveland (93-69) at 3. Twins (101-61) and 5. Rays (96-66) at 4. Athletics (97-65)
NL byes: 1. Dodgers (106-56); 2. Braves (97-65)
NL wild card spherical: 6. Mets (86-76) at 3. Cardinals (91-71) and 5. Brewers (89-73) at 4. Nationals (93-69)
2018
AL byes: 1. Pink Sox (108-54); 2. Astros (103-59)
AL wild card spherical: 6. Rays (90-72) at 3. Cleveland (91-71) and 5. Athletics (97-65) at 4. Yankees (100-62)
NL byes: 1. Cubs* (95-67); 2. Dodgers* (91-71)
*NOTE: On this format, there aren’t tiebreaker video games. The Cubs completed tied with the Brewers for first within the NL Central and gained the season sequence. The Dodgers tied the Rockies within the NL West and gained the season sequence. In actuality, the Brewers truly took Recreation 163 in opposition to the Cubs. Had this technique been in place, they would not have had that probability.
NL wild card spherical: 6. Cardinals (88-74) at 3. Braves (90-72) and 5. Rockies (91-71) at 4. Brewers (95-67)
2017
AL byes: 1. Cleveland (102-60); 2. Astros (101-61)
AL wild card spherical: 6. Royals* (80-82) at 3. Pink Sox (93-69) and 5. Twins (85-77) at 4. Yankees (91-71)
*NOTE: The Rays, Royals and Angels all completed 80-82, so not solely do we’ve a sub-.500 playoff group, however there is a three-way tiebreaker. The tiebreaker guidelines aren’t but set in stone, however one of the best file if we calculated all head-to-heads between these three groups was the Royals at 10-4 (4-Three in opposition to the Rays and 6-1 in opposition to the Angels).
NL byes: 1. Dodgers (104-58); 2. Nationals (97-65)
NL wild card spherical: 6. Brewers (86-76) at 3. Cubs (92-70) and 5. Rockies (87-75) at 4. Diamondbacks (93-69)
2016
AL byes: 1. Rangers (95-67); 2. Cleveland (94-67)
AL wild card spherical: 6. Tigers* (86-75) at 3. Pink Sox (93-69) and 5. Orioles (89-73) at 4. Blue Jays (89-73)
*NOTE: The Tigers and Mariners each gained 86 video games. The Tigers misplaced one sport fewer, however by advantage of successful the season sequence in opposition to the Mariners, 4-3, they would not have needed to play their hanging make-up sport.
NL byes: 1. Cubs (103-58); 2. Nationals (95-67)
NL wild card spherical: 6. Cardinals (86-76) at 3. Dodgers (91-71) and 5. Giants (87-75) at 4. Mets (87-75)
The largest takeaways?
- The street is quite a bit more durable for the third seeds. As a substitute of ready for a sequence in opposition to the 2, they must take care of a three-game sequence to get there.
- The street additionally will get quite a bit more durable for the second wild-card groups. As a substitute of getting to win one sport on the street, now they must win two video games on the street, although they get three tries to do it. In fact, the straightforward retort there to any complaints could be: win extra video games within the common season.
- A lot of the hand-wringing over weak groups stepping into the postseason is overblown. Usually, it is simply one other mid-80s win group and we have already seen these floodgates open. Every now and then, although, there may be the shedding file coming into the fray, corresponding to it might have in 2017.
- Opinions will fluctuate on shedding the opportunity of a Recreation 163, however changing it with assured additional video games within the wild-card spherical goes to be an enormous win for MLB when it comes to TV and gate income.
- Drama was excessive, however the one-and-done format of the wild-card sport has lengthy flown within the face of what regular-season baseball is. Positive, all the postseason is constructed upon small samples, however not less than now each spherical is a sequence. It says right here that it is a web win for baseball.
- Getting that second bye however not a 3rd for division winners looks like a web win for normal season baseball. There’s extra emphasis on successful the division, but when there is a straggler who gained a foul division and could not get to 90 wins, they should earn the divisional spherical.
- It is going to be an extremely enjoyable month of motion.
